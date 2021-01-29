Liberia: Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Wants Eton, Ebomaf Financing Agreements Cancelled

Monrovia — Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence has written the Plenary of the Liberian Senate requesting the body to cancel the Loan Financing Agreement between Eton Finance PTE Ltd and the Government of Liberia and the Loan Financing Agreement between EBOMAF SA and the Republic of Liberia to avoid future embarrassment to the Country and future Government. According to her, it is about time for the Senate to swiftly act and cancel them. But if the Body does not take the immediate action by cancelling these two agreements, they stand to be legal and binding on Liberia.

In her communication to the Senate, she argued that On May 7, 2018, the President of the Republic of Liberia submitted to the Legislature for ratification a Loan Financing Agreement between the Eton Finance PTE Ld and the Republic of Liberia in the amount of Five Hundred Thirty-Six Million Four Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ( US$ 536,400.00) for the Financing of the Coastal Corridor Connection of County Capitals Road Project, the construction of vocational training center, and the construction of mini-soccer stadiums in seven counties. Accordingly, the construction period as set for in the agreement is 48 months from the day of commencement after the agreement was ratified by the Legislature and approved by the President.

She further noted that on May 31, 2018 the President of the Republic of Liberia submitted to the Legislature a Loan Financing Agreement between EBOMAF SA and the Republic of Liberia in the amount of Four Hundred Twenty Million, Eight Hundred Ten Thousand United States Dollars ( US$ 420,810,000.00) for the financing of the design, construction, and supervision of road corridors in Monrovia ( Somalia Drive-Kessely Boulevard to Sinkor ) and Northeastern Liberia - (Tappita-Zwedru Road, including To Town to La Cote D'Ivoire and Zwedru-Greenvile with duration of the project period of 36 months from the day of commencement after the agreement was ratified by the Legislature and approved by the President.