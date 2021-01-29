Liberia: Embattled Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Cllr. Nwabudike Reportedly Asked to Resign

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has reliably gathered that the Liberian Senate has written President George Weah advising him to call on the embattled Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Cllr. A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike, to resign.

Sources within the Senate said the decision was reached in an executive session on Thursday as they took into consideration the level of distrust his presence has brought to the country's foremost anti-graft house, especially since the controversy surrounding his nationality started.

"In confidence, I can confirm that he will resign between now and tomorrow. We have had tensed discussion with the executive and have reached a compromise," a source said.

FrontPageAfrica also gathered from some employees of the LACC that Cllr. Nwabudike during a meeting announced that he would be departing soon.

Cllr. Nwabudike's nationality came into questioning during a Senate confirmation hearing when he was nominated to be the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) though he was still serving a tenure position at the LACC.

It's been more than two months since Plenary of the Liberian Senate mandated its Committee on Judiciary to investigate a concern raised by Senator Abraham Darius Dillon over the "Illegal stay" of Cllr. Nwabudike as chairman of the LACC.

The Senate plenary mandate to the committee was to investigate the controversy surrounding his citizenship but the committee chaired by Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County worked at a very slow pace.