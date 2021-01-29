Liberia: Senator Darius Dillon the Game Is Up

Darius Dillon took to Facebook to double down on his support for Musa Bility, the new chairperson of the Liberty Party. Despite claiming to be the self-styled 'light' at the legislature who is all for propriety in public service, Dillon enthusiastically defended his friend as he gyrated between throwing in biblical exegesis to suit his absurd special pleading while supplying arrogant defense to shut down dissent. His latest action, if it is any meter to measure his sincerity, shows he gives his friends a free pass on corruption while scolding the regime. Dillon is getting politically dangerous. All his self-righteous bluster about getting rid of graft, abuse, and waste in public service is buried under an abhorrent contempt for scrutiny of himself and people who are in his circle.

But that's vintage Dillon. Condemn lawmakers for using expensive cars and take one as soon as he becomes a senator. Scream to high heaven that the Liberian economy is in the 'toilet' but accept a whopping 18,000 US for extra sitting fee and agricultural break. Shout that the regime is corrupt but genuflects on his knees to Albert Chie for handouts. Argue that the CDC officials are arrogant and do the same when his support for his friend is questioned. Claim to be 'the light' by using high-sounding slogans and displaying empty spectacles, but repeat the same attitude of those you lampooned. I know the CDC regime is a mess, but Darius Dillon is not the solution.

I have never thought that the social degenerate Darius Dillon had any progressive bone in him, not least because of his phony credentials. Nobody who bastardized education, aligned himself with Robert Sirleaf, wined and dined by Ellen while masquerading as an opposition figure, forged his documents to attend a training for Liberian legislative staff with undergraduate credentials can proudly hold the progressive mantle. Nobody who cuts his teeth in the Masonic Craft, who has outrageous social taste, tossed an educational opportunity out the window and dropped out of school simply because he never had the Spartan discipline to face academic rigors can claim progressive proclivities. It is against this background that I don't take serious Dillon laying claim to being a breath of fresh air at the legislature. He spewing out rhetorical flourishes complete with grandstanding is just a stratagem to get a seat in the dining hall of avarice and plunder.

But we must analyze the emergence of Dillon as a political force in the homeland through the prism of the constraints and limitations of the current conjuncture--a period when mediocrity is the distinguishing feature of the country. First, one can credit his rise to political stardom to the degeneration of the CDC regime. Second, the desperation of the popular masses for any alternative because of the nightmarish conditions the CDC immersed them in. It is because of these social realities that the people were willing to accept anybody from the mainstream opposition who pretends to be a genuine alternative against the political farce. It is in this context of the failure of the regime and the absence of a genuine alternative that Dillon preyed on the fascination and gullibility of the people to propel himself to power. His wishy-washy and nebulous points -- shallow on all fronts, lacking nuance, and completely elementary--find a resonance with the desperate people. Hence Dillon became the stopgap to slow down the hemorrhaging.

Since he became senator, Dillon has been promoting himself as the anti-corruption tsar--performing actions awash with political theatre and pathetic posturing--the preserve of liberal opportunists who cannot deal with structural issues that paralyze society. He fancies himself a pious character among the rotten forces at the legislature. So he declares his assets, which raises suspicion about illegal accumulation and shows how the legislature is a scandalous drain on the resources of the country. You are a mental case if you see nothing inappropriate with Dillon's account jumping from 3.50 cents to over 24k per annum in a country where the average citizens struggle to buy a cup of rice. I did not overestimate Dillon. Neither did I have illusions in him. I know too well a man whose godfather is T. C. Gould, who served as chief of Office Staff for one of the marauding scoundrels in Edwin Snowe-politics can never be emancipatory.

All that we know, but his latest menacing gambit to defend the swindler Musa H. Bility with pugnacious arrogance is on a whole new level of deception and unacceptability and has reached a seminal moment. Something tells me Dillon is full of himself and inflates his intelligence. Where does he think he is going with this toxic defense of Bility? Like the catholic priests before the Reformation who doled out pardons to sinners, he has appointed himself the chief moral arbiter, offering pardons and arguing that reprobate characters who have plundered national resources and achieved global notoriety for corruption have undergone a Damascene conversion. However, the difference here is that those priests of yore can claim to have ecclesiastical credentials, but the only discernible skill of Dillon is that he served as an office boy.