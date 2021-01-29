Liberia: National Road Fund Seeks Partnership With Financial Institutions to Address Road Challenges

Monrovia — The head of the National Road Fund, Mr. Boniface D. Satu says the road sector remains seriously challenged and there is a need for stakeholders of the sector to collaborate in addressing it.

Hon. Satu made the remarks during the program marking the mid-Term Review of the 2020/2021 Annual Road Maintenance Expenditure Program and Recast of ARMEP Budget and financing of road works by local financial institutions held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

The program brought together Representatives Johnson N. Gwaikolo and Dorhwon T. Gleekia of districts 9 and 6 respectively, Acting Minister of the Ministry of Public Works and Head of the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee, Honorable Ruth Coker-Collins, Minister Varney Sirleaf of the Internal Affairs Ministry, Transport Minister Samuel Wlue, Monie Captan of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), John Davies of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), and Cornelius Nagbe Poney of International Bank (IB) and other stakeholders.

Mr. Satu said the meeting was aimed at reassuring stakeholders of the sector and the need to work together with commitment in transforming the sector.

He believes that the road sector is challenged but is at the same time strongly optimistic that working together can help to address the problems appropriately.

Hon. Satu lauded stakeholders for expressing the hope that everything will be done to address challenges facing road connectivity across the country.

He said the World Bank, African Development Bank and the Millennium Challenge Corporation have been helping the National Road Fund especially logistical support and information technology system.

"The African Development Bank has ensured that we have all the computers needed, vehicles, marketing and branding and cash to support the road fund," Mr. Satu said.

He continued by saying "we have also invited your financial institutions and banks for us to network together to see how best we can build our roads,"