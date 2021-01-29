Liberia: Millennium Challenge Compact Closure Consistent With MCC's 5-Year Compact Lifespan- - MCA-L Clarifies

Monrovia — On January 20, 2021, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Millennium Challenge Account Liberia (MCA-L) marked the close of Liberia's Compact. The $257 million Compact aimed to encourage economic growth and reduce poverty in Liberia by addressing the inadequate access to reliable and affordable electricity and the poor quality of road infrastructure.

The Compact invested in the rehabilitation of Liberia's largest power source-the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, reconstruction of the LWSC raw water pipeline, support for LEC's management, training, and operational capacity, establishment of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission, and development of a road asset management system to support road maintenance planning.

The closure of the Compact in Liberia is consistent with the fixed 5-year life span of MCC compacts. All Compacts have an end date, which is the fifth anniversary after the entry into force of a Compact. In the case of Liberia, the compact entered into force on January 20, 2016 and ended at midnight January 20, 2021.