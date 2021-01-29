Liberia: Millennium Challenge Compact Closure Consistent With MCC's 5-Year Compact Lifespan- - MCA-L Clarifies

29 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — On January 20, 2021, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Millennium Challenge Account Liberia (MCA-L) marked the close of Liberia's Compact. The $257 million Compact aimed to encourage economic growth and reduce poverty in Liberia by addressing the inadequate access to reliable and affordable electricity and the poor quality of road infrastructure.

The Compact invested in the rehabilitation of Liberia's largest power source-the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, reconstruction of the LWSC raw water pipeline, support for LEC's management, training, and operational capacity, establishment of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission, and development of a road asset management system to support road maintenance planning.

The closure of the Compact in Liberia is consistent with the fixed 5-year life span of MCC compacts. All Compacts have an end date, which is the fifth anniversary after the entry into force of a Compact. In the case of Liberia, the compact entered into force on January 20, 2016 and ended at midnight January 20, 2021.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.