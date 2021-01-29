Liberia: National Security Agency Reportedly Tailing Dr. Daniel Cassell

Monrovia — Agents of the National Security Agency (NSA) of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government of President George Manneh Weah are said to be tailing and keeping surveillance on the movement and workings of renowned Liberian humanitarian, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell - a move that is reportedly instilling fear in family members, closed associates and community dwellers.

The National Security Agency (NSA) is a merger of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) which was responsible for covert and overt security investigations, and the Executive Action Bureau (EAB) which was previously tasked with the responsibility to carry out clandestine activities for the Executives.

In the early 1970's, during the administration of President Tubman, similar function to that of the EAB was carried out by the National Intelligence Service (NISS), but on the highest national level. Conversely, the NISS was dissolved following the death of President Tubman and the subsequent taking over of power by President Williams R. Tolbert, Jr., leaving the EAB at the time as the only clandestine agency.

On May 20, 1974, an act repealing sub-chapter D of Chapter 1, Part 1 and sub-chapter B of Chapter 22, Part II of the Executive Law in Relation to the EAB and the NBI, and creating the NSA was approved. The NSA was left as the only agency solely responsible for gathering national security intelligence, but having to conduct special investigations, whenever the need arises. Later, on August 30, 1974, the Act creating the National Security Agency (NSA) was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, Liberia.

Dr. Cassell is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in Pennsylvania, USA, a Licensed Clinical Drug and Alcohol Counselor (LCADC) in New Jersey and the President/Founder of the Kwenyan Professional Health Services, LLC and Kwenyan and Associates based in the United States.

He is also the CEO of the Kwenyan Security Firm in Liberia.

Through his foundation, Dr. Cassell's Foundation, the Liberian humanitarian has impacted the lives of thousands of Liberians, including visually impaired, physically challenged, old folks, widows, students, youth groups and organizations, soccer teams, among others.

His multiple humanitarian gestures commenced over six years ago, but his foundation came to prominence in July 2020 during the heat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Cassell and his family, including wife-Bindu Coleman Cassell and two kids, are currently in the country, extending helping hands to ess fortunate citizens.

But for some times now, agents of the NSA have been "monitoring" the movement of the Liberian humanitarian with the latest being the storming of his home by scores of agents during the late night hours.

Footage from a CCTV recording, in the possession of FrontPage Africa shows scores of planned clothes security guards disembarking from separate vehicles, including two pick-ups and one jeep with tainted windshields, holding discussion and monitoring the movement of vehicles, passers-by and others moving around, in and out of the 13th street residence of Dr. Cassell.

Fear

Family members and closed associates of Dr. Cassell are reported to be living in fear as a result of the consistent tailing of the Liberian humanitarian.

Residing of the 13th Street Community are also said to be living in fear as a result of the situation.

They are compelled to vacate the streets or remain indoors whenever these vehicles arrived and are parked just few seconds walk away from the home of Dr. Cassell.

Why the move

For the short period of time, the Dr. Cassell's Foundation is becoming a household name in the country-ringing bells in the ears of Liberians and others.

Sources have hinted that government, through the NSA, decision taken to keep surveillance on the Liberian humanitarian stemmed from the pronouncement made by Dr. Cassell to offer a L$5M bounty to anyone who will provide cogent information leading to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of any of the "killers" of the four Liberian auditors who died one after another in eight days.

The pronouncement was intended to ensure that justice prevails in the matter and help curtail the culture of impunity in Liberia.

There are also reports that the government, particularly the Executive branch, is shivering with political fears that Dr. Cassell could contest the presidency come 2023 due to his growing popularity among members of the abandoned communities in Liberia.

As evidenced, the government, through the NSA is reported to be keeping surveillance on activities of the newly accredited People's Liberation Party (PLP).

The party was accredited by the National Elections Commission (NEC), on December 21, 2020.