South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Expresses His Deepest Sympathies to Family, Friends and Fans of Dr Sibongile Khumalo

press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa expresses his deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans of Dr Sibongile Khumalo, as the nation is plunged into mourning

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has learned of the passing of Soweto-born, South African Jazz and Opera Musician, Dr Sibongile Khumalo, who enthralled audiences across the globe, as a multi-talented, soulful and dynamic musician and an ambassador of our heritage.

In 2009, Dr Khumalo was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Rhodes University. She has also been awarded Honorary Doctorates by the University of South Africa (Doctor of Musicology) as well as the University of Zululand (Doctor of Philosophy). Most notably, she was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in 2008, a South African honour that is granted by the President of South Africa for achievements in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

Dr Khumalo was so passionate about music and heritage that at the age of 14, she knew she wanted to be an Opera singer; but due to the lack of opportunities for people of colour at the time, she decided to teach music instead, going on to complete a BA in music at the University of Zululand and obtaining a BA Honors from the University of the Witwatersrand. Furthermore, she concentrated on the musical heritage of the Zulu, Sotho and Tsonga people.

Minister Mthethwa said "Dr Sibongile Khumalo was an ambassador of our heritage. A musical genius who enchanted diverse audiences all over South Africa and beyond. She will eternally be remembered for her repertory which was similarly eclectic. She was a musical maestro who made it her life's purpose to tell the story of our people through music. She left a legacy that will forever go down the annals of history".

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans of the late Dr Sibongile Khumalo. May her soul rest in peace.