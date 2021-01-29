Zimbabwe: Zoc Adjust Budget for Olympics

ZIMBABWE'S chef de mission, Thabani Gonye, says they have made the necessary adjustments within their budget, in line with the fluid situation, related to the delayed Olympics.

They are looking at a budget for over US$300 000 for preparation, qualification and participation at the Games set to run from July 23 to August 8 in Japan.

Gonye said they had to review the budget last year to make some refinements based on the changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some competitions and qualifiers have been rescheduled, or cancelled, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Preparations also took different forms as athletes, at times, have had to rely on individual training.

"The total budget for Team Zimbabwe for Tokyo 2020 Games is US$335 563," he said.

"The budget did not change much as the Games were pushed forward by a year from when competitive sporting events were halted last year in February and March 2020.

"But, in the same vein, we are still saying at some point athletes may have squashed qualifying events that they would need to take part in, whether that window opens in March, in April, we know we still have a window to qualify up to June 2021.

"If an athlete needs to prepare at the moment, what kind of venues are they preparing in?

"It might be individual training, certain things like that.

"But, in terms of the participation itself, we are still saying if the window still allows, in some events, it means all those events we will still need to put in the support to go and qualify."

The ongoing situation, because of Covid-19, has made it difficult to plan with unexpected changes, in particular qualifying events, as well as lockdown restrictions, leaving athletes unable to carry out their usual training programmes and attend some of the events.

Gonye, who is also the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee vice-president, said they continue facing the situation with an open mind.

"Yes, whilst the window is squashing and putting pressure on everybody, at the end of the day, from a preparation point of view, you can't take away the preparation plan.

"You still have to maintain the structure of being able to say if this happens, maybe an athlete is looking at two events or five events, if those events can be squeezed through new events that would have opened, we would have to try and support as best as possible" said Gonye.

The issue of vaccination has been coming up ahead of the Games and Gonye said they will stand guided by the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Games Local Organising Committee.

"I think if you really look at it, discussions are still at a high level," he said.

"As a National Olympic Committee, we will stand guided by the International Olympic Committee and the Local Organising Committee in Tokyo."

The chef de mission, ZOC and the national associations that are still in the running for qualification, are scheduled to have an online meeting this Saturday for the monthly updates.