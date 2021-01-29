Zimbabwe: Govt Seconds Nurses to Byo City-Run Thorngrove Covid-19 Centre

THE government has seconded 12 nurses to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) run Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital as part of measures to assist the local authority manage Covid-19 infections which are on the increase in the city.

Speaking during a donation of beds at the medical facility by the Mat Health and Zimbabwe Christian Alliance Wednesday, the BCC director for health services, Edwin Sibanda confirmed the nurses were from the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) and will undergo training on how to treat Covid-19 patients.

"The current nurses do not have time to leave the ward. They have to be there all the time. We had a shortage of nurses and we appealed to the government for more nurses and they heard our plea," said Sibanda.

"They gave us nurses from the United Bulawayo Hospital. We are hoping that from tomorrow (Thursday) we will start teaching them about Covid-19 treatment."

Sibanda said some of the nurses will be incorporated into the Rapid Response Teams to boost their effectiveness.

The health services director also revealed the hospital was now admitting patients into its isolation ward. Thorngrove hospital was last year designated as a Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre.

Since last March, the hospital has admitted 52 patients, and three of three of them succumbed to the deadly pandemic while admitted at the facility.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni also confirmed the pandemic had affected service delivery in the city with most departments including public relations shutting down after staff tested Covid-19 positive.

The city's town clerk, Christopher Dube is currently in self-isolation after testing positive to the pandemic.

A total of 174 people have died from the pandemic in Bulawayo while 4 657 have been infected by the virus.