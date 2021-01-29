Angola: Minister Regrets Death of Journalist Joaquim De Almeida

27 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister for Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, Manuel Homem, on Thursday expressed dismay at the death of journalist Joaquim Pereira de Almeida, who had been ill.

A former professional of Jornal de Angola, Rádio Nacional de Angola and Televisão Pública de Angola, Joaquim de Almeida died, Thursday in Portugal.

According to the minister, the deceased left the current generation of journalists and Angolan society a legacy built with a lot of work, dedication and exemplary professionalism in the country's service.

