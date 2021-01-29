Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Requests India Support for Vaccines

Luanda — Foreign Minister Teté António requested the support of the Indian ambassador, Pratibha Parkar, to influence her government to make Angola one of the priorities in acquiring vaccines against Covid-19, without constraints, as part of good bilateral relations.

In his speech, on the 72nd anniversary of Indian Republic, marked Tuesday (26), the diplomat said that after the difficulty the country faced in buying biosafety material, he would not like the scenario to be repeated with the vaccines.

As a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council (SC), the Angolan diplomat asked the ambassador for her country to continue advocating for the interests of Africans, as they were not represented on the body.

He noted that Angola had contributed a great deal to peace in the region, and therefore also expected India's support so that the continent's new challenges would be reflected in the Security Council when necessary. He thanked the Indians for their contribution to the economic development of the country, through the jobs they have created for Angolans.

On that occasion, the Indian ambassador, Pratibha Parkar, announced that bilateral trade had seen a noticeable increase over the last three years, as compared to previous years, specifying that it had reached US$4.0-4.5 billion, in Angola's favour.

According to the diplomat, his country's imports are US$3.7 billion, whilst he exports them to Angola.

