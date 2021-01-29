Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Accomplices Freed On Bail

Henrietta Rushwaya's accomplices, Stephen Tserai, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda, who are facing allegations of attempting to smuggle gold out of the country, were today freed on $30 000 bail each.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna also ordered the trio not to visit the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and report twice a month to the police.

Tserai, Karanda and Mufandauya are being jointly charged with Rushwaya and Pakistan businessman Ali Mohammed on smuggling, unlawful possession of gold, obstruction of course of justice.

Rushwaya and Ali Mohammed were freed on $100 000 each.