Africa: President Endorses Launch of the Digital Platform for the Safety of Journalists in Africa

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday 29 January 2021, participate in the launch of the Digital Platform for the Safety of Journalists in Africa.

The President will deliver a pre-recorded message at the Launch which will be hosted virtually by the African Editors Forum and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The Digital Platform for the Safety of Journalists in Africa will perform real-time monitoring, reporting and follow-up actions to secure the safety of journalists across the continent.

Alerts on the harassment, detention and murder of journalists will be published on the platform in order to hold the perpetrators of violence against journalists and media outlets accountable for such violations.

Other partners in this initiative are the African Union's Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information, the African Peer Review Mechanism and the African Governance Architecture.

The platform is a contribution towards realising the amended Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa (2019) and the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

Details of the President's participation are as follows:

Date: 29 January 2021

Time: 11:00

Members of the media who wish to attend the Launch can register here: https://unesco-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kBOkbO5nSUyz3TIa5vNyiQ.