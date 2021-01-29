Africa: President Endorses Launch of the Digital Platform for the Safety of Journalists in Africa

28 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday 29 January 2021, participate in the launch of the Digital Platform for the Safety of Journalists in Africa.

The President will deliver a pre-recorded message at the Launch which will be hosted virtually by the African Editors Forum and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The Digital Platform for the Safety of Journalists in Africa will perform real-time monitoring, reporting and follow-up actions to secure the safety of journalists across the continent.

Alerts on the harassment, detention and murder of journalists will be published on the platform in order to hold the perpetrators of violence against journalists and media outlets accountable for such violations.

Other partners in this initiative are the African Union's Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information, the African Peer Review Mechanism and the African Governance Architecture.

The platform is a contribution towards realising the amended Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa (2019) and the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

Details of the President's participation are as follows:

Date: 29 January 2021

Time: 11:00

Members of the media who wish to attend the Launch can register here: https://unesco-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kBOkbO5nSUyz3TIa5vNyiQ.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.