Mozambique: Record Number of Covid-19 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced that, in the previous 24 hours, 1,151 people had made a complete recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This is a record number of recoveries for a single 24 hour period. According to a Ministry of Health press release, 410 of the recoveries were from Maputo province, 351 from Maputo city, 166 from Manica, 126 from Zambezia, 65 from Niassa and 33 from Cabo Delgado.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 22,494. This is 64.4 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The Wednesday recovery figures do not compensate for the sharp rise in new cases since the New Year. Furthermore, in December those who had recovered amounted to almost 90 per cent of all infections: the country is a long way from returning to that figure.

The Ministry release reported seven more Covid-19 deaths - four men and three women, all of Mozambican nationality, and aged between 34 and 92. Four of the victims died in Maputo city and three in Sofala. Two of the deaths were declared on Saturday, two on Sunday, two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 336.

To date, 331,929 people have been tested for the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,039 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,496 were from Maputo city, 365 from Cabo Delgado, 324 from Nampula, 259 from Gaza, 135 from Maputo province, 188 from Manica, 88 from Tete, 85 from Zambezia, 84 from Inhambane, 10 from Sofala and five from Niassa.

2,168 of the samples gave negative results and 871 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This bring the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 34,926. Of the cases tested on Wednesday, 28.6 per cent were carrying the virus. This is a decline from the positivity rate of 42.8 per cent reported the previous day, and the 34.8 per cent of Monday.

853 of the Wednesday cases have been confirmed as of Mozambican nationality. The nationalities of the other 18 are not yet clear. 447 are men or boys and 424 are women or girls. 79 are children under the age of 15, and 45 cases are over 65 years old. For 50 cases no age information was available.

Once again, the vast majority of the new cases were from the far south - 504 from Maputo city and 67 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 65.6 per cent of all the cases reported on Wednesday, confirming yet again that the capital is the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in Mozambique. There were also 83 cases from Gaza, 74 from Nampula, 67 from Zambezia, 44 from Manica, 13 from Tete, seven from Sofala, seven from Inhambane and five from Niassa.

Over the same 24 hour period, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (nine in Maputo and two in Tete), but 32 new patients were admitted (25 in Maputo, three in Sofala, two in Tete, one in Gaza and one in Cabo Delgado).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards is now 258. The great majority - 204 (79 per cent) - are in Maputo, There are also 12 patients in Tete, 10 in Sofala, nine in Zambezia, six in Matola, six in Nampula, five in Gaza, two in Cabo Delgado, two in Manica and two in Inhambane.

Thanks to the recoveries reported on Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 12,092 (a decline from 12,375 the previous day). The active cases are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 6,164 (50.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,841; Gaza, 735; Inhambane, 673; Sofala, 663; Manica, 629; Zambezia, 416; Niassa, 408; Nampula, 205; Cabo Delgado, 202; Tete, 156.