Mozambique: Risk of Flooding in Zambezi Valley

28 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have warned of a risk of flooding in the Zambezi Valley, because of increased discharges from the Cahora Bassa dam.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, the head of the Department of River Basins in the National Directorate of Water Resource Management, Agostinho Vilanculos, said that, as from Wednesday, the management of Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the dam, was increasing the discharges from 1,740 to about 3,000 cubic metres a second.

The measure is necessary to guarantee operational safety and the structural integrity of the dam. The level of the reservoir behind the dam has been rising rapidly, due to heavy rains upstream.

"We are still in the rainy season", said Vilanculos, "and the Cahora Bassa reservoir has already reached 78 per cent of its storage capacity, which is not good for this time of year. We need to create more storage capacity, because we are still at risk of further cyclones, and we don't know what might happen before the end of the rainy season".

The increased Cahora Bassa discharges pose a threat of flooding to Doa and Mutarara districts in Tete province, Chemba, Caia and Marromeu in Sofala, Tambara in Manica, and Mopeia and Chinde in Zambezia.

Meanwhile, in the far south, the Incomati river has reached flood alert level at several places in Maputo province.

Vilanculos urged communities living along the banks of the Incomati to continue taking precautionary measures.

The Incomati was 30 centimetres above alert level on Tuesday at Ressano Garcia, on the border with South Africa. The flood wave is moving down the river, and will reach Manhica district by Friday.

