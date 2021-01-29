Mozambique: Gorongosa Park Joins 'United for Biodiversity'

Maputo — Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park has become the first African institution to join the global coalition "United for Biodiversity", according to a Thursday press release from the Park.

United for Biodiversity is an initiative that was launched by the European Union Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day 2020. The Coalition calls for strong mobilization of all world research centers, science and natural history museums, botanic gardens, zoos, parks, aquariums and beyond to make their voices heard about the crisis in the natural world, at a time when science warns us that a million species are at risk of extinction.

"With close to 7,000 documented species of animals and plants, and landscapes that encompass nearly every habitat type found in south-eastern Africa, Gorongosa National Park represents exceptional biological richness that must be protected at all cost.", says Piotr Naskrecki, Associate Director of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Laboratory in Gorongosa.

"The park's educational, human development and scientific research programmes ensure that the entirety of its biodiversity, from tiny endemic crustaceans to lions and elephants, will be safeguarded and appreciated by generations to come, locally and globally", says Naskrecki.

After the announcements of the Axios Delta and Lake Kerkini parks in Greece and the Van Gogh national park in Holland, Gorongosa becomes the fourth park in the world to join the coalition. The Gorongosa release urges all parks, in Africa and elsewhere, to join the initiative.

The United for Biodiversity coalition, the release says, "aims at building a stronger mobilization to raise awareness on the need to protect all forms of life, ahead of the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference".