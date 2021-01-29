Mozambique: Gorongosa Park Joins 'United for Biodiversity'

28 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park has become the first African institution to join the global coalition "United for Biodiversity", according to a Thursday press release from the Park.

United for Biodiversity is an initiative that was launched by the European Union Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day 2020. The Coalition calls for strong mobilization of all world research centers, science and natural history museums, botanic gardens, zoos, parks, aquariums and beyond to make their voices heard about the crisis in the natural world, at a time when science warns us that a million species are at risk of extinction.

"With close to 7,000 documented species of animals and plants, and landscapes that encompass nearly every habitat type found in south-eastern Africa, Gorongosa National Park represents exceptional biological richness that must be protected at all cost.", says Piotr Naskrecki, Associate Director of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Laboratory in Gorongosa.

"The park's educational, human development and scientific research programmes ensure that the entirety of its biodiversity, from tiny endemic crustaceans to lions and elephants, will be safeguarded and appreciated by generations to come, locally and globally", says Naskrecki.

After the announcements of the Axios Delta and Lake Kerkini parks in Greece and the Van Gogh national park in Holland, Gorongosa becomes the fourth park in the world to join the coalition. The Gorongosa release urges all parks, in Africa and elsewhere, to join the initiative.

The United for Biodiversity coalition, the release says, "aims at building a stronger mobilization to raise awareness on the need to protect all forms of life, ahead of the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.