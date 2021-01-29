Zimbabwe: Chegutu Mine Disaster - District CPU Activated

29 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Government has activated the Chegutu District Civil Protection Unit to help in the current efforts to rescue at least five trapped artisanal miners at Elvington Mine.

The miners were trapped yesterday when a shaft they were working in gave in and collapsed.

Mines and Minerals Development ministry at the site say the rescue efforts are risky owing to the wobbly ground.

Mashonaland West development coordinator and provincial Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mr Josphat Jaji said two mine giants have since been roped in.

"The (Chegutu) district civil protection has been activated. Zimplats and Pickstone mines have been also been contacted to assist in the effort to remove the trapped miners," Mr Jaji said

Mr Jaji discouraged artisanal miners from entering disused mines particularly during the rain season when the ground is shaky.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.