Zimbabwe: Bail for Cash Heist Mastermind's Son

29 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

The son of suspected mastermind of the US$2,7 million ZB Bank cash heist has been freed on $10 000 bail by a Harare magistrate on his charges of obstruction of justice for burying underground US$100 000, allegedly part of the loot, in a pot at his family's rural home.

Job Njowa (23), son to suspected robbery mastermind Shadreck Njowa, was yesterday granted bail by magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, and remanded to March 4, but his cousin Tichaona Njowa, who dug up the money and squandered most of it at a nearby business centre, thus alerting the police, has to wait until tomorrow for the outcome of his bail application on theft charges.

Job allegedly buried US$100 000 at the family's rural homestead in Mudakuenda village in Mhondoro at around 9pm on January 18, but he was reportedly seen by Tichaona who returned at 4am the next day, dug it up and went on a lavish spending spree at Turf in Ngezi.

The reckless spending allegedly saw him buying a second car when the first one he had bought developed a mechanical fault.

This attracted the attention of the police who arrested him and led to the further arrest of his cousin, Job.

Job, a Midlands State University (MSU) student, appeared in court on Monday on obstruction of the course of justice charges while Tichaona appeared the same day separately on theft charges.

Job reportedly disappeared from his Highfield residence in Harare with his father soon after the robbery.

He was represented by lawyer Mr Steady Kachere and denied involvement in the robbery, saying he was only a college student at MSU and was not in the village on the day the money was allegedly found at their rural home.

On January 6, his father and other members of the ZB Bank cash-in-transit crew, were tasked to deliver money to some of the bank's branches countrywide, but claimed to have lost US$2,7 million and $43 000 to armed robbers.

However, investigators believe the robbery was stage-managed along the Harare-Chinhoyi road after Nyabira Business Centre. On January 18, Job and his father left Harare for their rural home in Mhondoro and upon arrival, Shadreck allegedly ordered his son to hide US$100 000.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.