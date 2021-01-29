Zimbabwe: 98 Arrested, Jailed After Gold Rush

29 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo Bureau

Hundreds of illegal miners from most parts of Masvingo invaded Hwendedzo resettlement area in Masvingo North constituency in a gold rush and the first 98 have already been arrested and convicted for breaching Covid-19 lockdown regulations and fined $20 000 each.

Villagers were dumbstruck by the invasion from as far as Shurugwi and Zvishavane and the total defiance of lockdown regulations, such as social distancing.

Police reacted swiftly and swooped on the illegal miners, none of whom had the required letters of exemption needed by miners and with almost all violating the curfew by digging for gold at night.

The police arrested 98 of miners for breaching lockdown regulations, including the curfew, and brought them before Masvingo Magistrates' Court.

They appeared before magistrates Ms Conceptor Ngwerume, Ms Patience Madondo and Ms Perseverance Makhala on Tuesday and yesterday in groups of five.

All pleaded guilty and were convicted and then fined $20 000 or, in default of payment, three months jail.

Prosecutors Ms Hither Mhlanga, Mr Edmund Mapope and Mr Innocent Mbambo, told the courts that the 98 were arrested on Tuesday and yesterday by police conducting Covid-19 compliance patrols.

They were unable to show they had the mining exemptions and some were in violation of curfew by working or moving at night.

Police also recovered 10 trucks loaded with gold ore and these were taken to court as exhibits.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.