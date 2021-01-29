Zimbabwe: 98 Arrested, Jailed After Gold Rush

Masvingo Bureau

Hundreds of illegal miners from most parts of Masvingo invaded Hwendedzo resettlement area in Masvingo North constituency in a gold rush and the first 98 have already been arrested and convicted for breaching Covid-19 lockdown regulations and fined $20 000 each.

Villagers were dumbstruck by the invasion from as far as Shurugwi and Zvishavane and the total defiance of lockdown regulations, such as social distancing.

Police reacted swiftly and swooped on the illegal miners, none of whom had the required letters of exemption needed by miners and with almost all violating the curfew by digging for gold at night.

The police arrested 98 of miners for breaching lockdown regulations, including the curfew, and brought them before Masvingo Magistrates' Court.

They appeared before magistrates Ms Conceptor Ngwerume, Ms Patience Madondo and Ms Perseverance Makhala on Tuesday and yesterday in groups of five.

All pleaded guilty and were convicted and then fined $20 000 or, in default of payment, three months jail.

Prosecutors Ms Hither Mhlanga, Mr Edmund Mapope and Mr Innocent Mbambo, told the courts that the 98 were arrested on Tuesday and yesterday by police conducting Covid-19 compliance patrols.

They were unable to show they had the mining exemptions and some were in violation of curfew by working or moving at night.

Police also recovered 10 trucks loaded with gold ore and these were taken to court as exhibits.