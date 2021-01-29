Zimbabwe: 5 Illegal Miners Trapped in Chegutu

Five illegal miners were trapped at Elvington Mine near Chegutu around 4am yesterday after a shaft they were working on collapsed.

Mashonaland West Development Coordinator and Civil Protection Unit Provincial head Mr Josphat Jaji yesterday said: "We received a report from the Ministry of Mines officials that at least five illegal miners have been trapped.

"The inspectors are on the ground and have indicated that one is confirmed to be alive and his leg is trapped."

Mines Ministry officials said the ground is unstable, making rescue efforts "complicated" and dangerous.