Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Coach Says Boxer Is Ring Rusty

CHAMPION boxer, Charles Manyuchi's coach, Ali "Otto" Phiri, has conceded the pugilist is ring rusty and can barely wait to get back into the ring.

Manyuchi has been keeping a low profile since his TKO victory over Argentine Pablo Acosta, which helped him claim the WBF middleweight title, in September 2019.

"In terms of training, normally it's not a very big problem. Boxing is an individual sport and boxers can train at home alone," said Phiri.

"However, the problem has, and is always, the lack of sparring partners.

"Boxing is a competition, just like any other sport, and one ought to have sparring partners because one always needs to gauge where they are.

"Manyuchi is rusty, having gone for over 16 months without a bout.

"We hope the board will be successful in their efforts and we may get time to at least begin preparing for the WBF fight."

The boxer hasn't been in the ring since beating Acosta and could only return this March against Ugandan boxer, Mahomed Sebyala, for the right to retain his WBF crown. The 31-year-old, was supposed to defend his belt in Harare in April last year.

However, that contest was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, barely a week before the scheduled date.

The WBF, who normally direct their title holders to defend their crowns, within six months from the date of victories, have allowed Manyuchi to keep the belt until the situation is ideal for a return to action.

Yet, the former WBC silver welterweight champion finds himself in a dilemma as he can't have proper preparations, since all sporting activities are currently banned as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Zimbabwe Wrestling and Boxing Control Board have started engaging the authorities to try and get clearance to be allowed to hold monthly tournaments and help prepare boxers and wrestlers for international competitions.

Phiri yesterday said he was hoping the clearance would be given soon.

"We are grateful to the WBF for allowing us all the time to keep the belt until the situation normalises a bit.

"The Zimbabwe Wrestling and Boxing Control Board have already started engaging with the relevant authorities with a view to holding tournaments which will allow us to prepare for the WBF title defence."

Manyuchi will have to shed a lot of weight gained during the entire period he has been inactive.