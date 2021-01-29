Zimbabwe: As Sanctions Review Period Is Nigh, Agenda Setting Dramas Are Expected

Correspondent

UNITED States of America's 16th President, Abraham Lincoln once said: "I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him."

Lincoln's words were recently echoed by Fiji's Attorney General and Cabinet Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who said: "Everyone should always be loyal to their country and should always put their country first."

These two politicians underlined the need to love one's country, a trait which is seriously deficient in Zimbabwe's opposition politicians.

Zimbabwe is cursed with a new breed of politicians who desperately want to please the whites at the expense of their own country.

This new class of politicians is different from the likes of Herbert Chitepo, Robert Mugabe, Josiah Tongogara, Joshua Nkomo, Emmerson Mnangagwa and many others,who sacrificed lives and limbs to liberate this country.

Instead of loving their motherland, this crop of politicians rejoices in the suffering of the masses, stopping at nothing to push their anti-Zimbabwe agenda, including calling for the imposition and of punitive sanctions on the country just to advance their diabolical course.

Unsurprisingly, some of them are still begging the West to extend sanctions on Zimbabwe despite the immense suffering these illegal embargoes have brought on the masses for the past two decades.

Next month, the European Council of Ministers is expected to review the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. It is every patriotic Zimbabwean's hope that these retributive measures would be lifted and allow the country to economically breathe again.

The past two decades of the illegal sanctions have gravely choked the country's economic growth.

However, people like MDC-Alliance vice leader, Tendai Biti and leader of the little known Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume are already calling for the extension of the illegal sanctions.

Recently, Biti wrote a letter to the World Bank president, David Malpass making some absurd accusations against the Government.

Biti falsely claimed that the MDC-Alliance trio of Joana Mamombe (MP for Harare West), Cecilia Chinembiri (MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Vice Chair) and Netsai Marova (Deputy Organising Secretary for Youth), were arrested, tortured and sexually assaulted brutally by the security forces.

The truth is that no form of torture or sexual assault was meted against the trio although they had tarnished the Government's image by faking their own abduction and blaming it on the Government.

Deep down in his heart, Biti knows that he lied to Malpass about Zimbabwe's political situation.

However, he wrote the letter with the intention of painting a dark picture about Zimbabwe so that when sanctions renewal time comes, there will be justification for the extension of the illegal embargo.

Worth to note is that Malpass is not just the World Bank president, but an American economic analyst and former Government official.

By writing a letter to Malpass, Biti knew that there are chances that Malpass will share the contents of the letter with his peers in the American Government and this might result in the extension of sanctions on the pretext of "human rights violations" by the Zimbabwean Government.

It is not only Biti who is playing silly political dramas.

Ngarivhume is also desperately trying to attract the wrath of the Europeans against the Zimbabwean Government.

Recently, Ngarivhume provided contact details of European embassies in Zimbabwe on social media and urged his followers to make calls reporting alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

One would wonder why Ngarivhume only provided contact details of European embassies and not those of the embassies of African countries.

The only explanation is that Ngarivhume is aware that the period to review sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe is fast approaching and he wants to lobby the Europeans to extend sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Such hatred for the country is not expected from someone who calls himself a pastor.

Hopewell Chin'ono and Job Sikhala have also come up with their drama scripts meant to irk the law enforcement agents.

The duo has been deliberately publishing falsehoods meant to tarnish the image of the country.

Their goal was to attract the international media so that when the time for sanctions review comes, there will be justification for the extension of the illegal sanctions.

Sober-minded Zimbabweans are, however, not surprised by the acts of these opposition players.

Zimbabweans know that people like Biti, Ngarivhume and Sikhala just like many other opposition members, are in politics to fatten their pockets and not for the people of Zimbabwe.

They would not care if sanctions were kept for the next century as long as they get something in their pockets.

In 2018, the MDC-T vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe confessed that the opposition members are only in politics for money.

"Personally, I love a better life, you know life is good man, but life can only be good when you have money in your pocket because money speaks.

"We are all here because we want money, without money we cannot go anywhere guys let's be honest with each other.

"We are in politics because we want money," Khupe said then.

It is clear now, even to the doubters, that the reason why the opposition always lobby for the extension of illegal sanctions is because they have allowed themselves to be used by the West to oppose pro-people policies because they want a fat purse.

The opposition, in its entire existence, has not stood for the people's interests, but has been attracted by the money and opportunities associated with opposing the ruling ZANU PF.

It is every patriotic Zimbabwean's expectation that when the Europeans sit down to review the illegal sanctions, their assessment is not to be influenced by fake news from the opposition quarters.

It's everybody's wish that the Europeans will be touched by the plight of the people of Zimbabwe.

It is hoped that they will listen to SADC and AU's continued calls for the unconditional removal of sanctions.

History will judge the Zimbabwean opposition harshly.

They will be remembered as people with a strange hate of their country.

It's, however, not too late to repent and put their country first ahead of selfish political ambitions.