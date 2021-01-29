Zimbabwe: Mwadziwana Begins Abu Title Preparations

Sports Reporter

AFTER a long break from training and competition, boxer Tinashe "Chairman" Mwadziwana, says it's not easy to get back to serious business.

He has begun preparations for the upcoming fight against Nathaniel Kakololo for the African Boxing Union featherweight title.

The fight is due to take place on February 27 in Namibia and Mwadziwana is the challenger.

The bout was confirmed recently and the Zimbabwean boxer has just begun training.

Currently, all sporting activities are suspended and facilities, such as gyms, are closed but he said he is improvising and is working on regaining fitness.

"I have started training but we are yet to go into camp. So far, I am being helped by Alfonso Zvenyika because Clyde (Musonda) is not around, he is in Tanzania," said Mwadziwana.

"But, when he comes back, he will take over.

"It's been difficult for the past few days, returning to proper training after a long break without fighting and training.

"But, I have been pushing and I think I am making some good progress.

"I am mainly concentrating on physical fitness. Due to the lockdown, we have had to improvise.

"We were used to training at gyms where we have access to the necessary equipment but, at the moment, they are closed."

It's just a month before the fight but he is confident that he will be ready in time for the fight.

"It's a short period between now and the fight, so it's going to be an intense training programme so that I cover a lot of ground.

"I am really looking forward to this fight and I want to win this title so I am pushing very hard," said Mwadziwana.

His trainer and manager, Musonda, is in Tanzania with another boxer, Revai Madondo.

She faces Stumai Muki at the Rumble-in-Dar event in Tanzania tonight.

The main event will be the WBF International super-featherweight match between Ibrahim Class and Dennis Mwale.

Madondo will take on Muki in one of the several supporting bouts and it is her first fight outside Zimbabwe.

Speaking from Tanzania yesterday, after the weigh in, Musonda said they were ready to go and is confident of victory.

"I just advised Revai that she should stick to the game plan and not be intimidated by the crowd, it's the same like in Zimbabwe.

"To our fans, hold your breath, we are here for business, to win the fight on Friday night.

"We are not on holiday," said Musonda.