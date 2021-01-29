Zimbabwe: Mwadziwana Begins Abu Title Preparations

29 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

AFTER a long break from training and competition, boxer Tinashe "Chairman" Mwadziwana, says it's not easy to get back to serious business.

He has begun preparations for the upcoming fight against Nathaniel Kakololo for the African Boxing Union featherweight title.

The fight is due to take place on February 27 in Namibia and Mwadziwana is the challenger.

The bout was confirmed recently and the Zimbabwean boxer has just begun training.

Currently, all sporting activities are suspended and facilities, such as gyms, are closed but he said he is improvising and is working on regaining fitness.

"I have started training but we are yet to go into camp. So far, I am being helped by Alfonso Zvenyika because Clyde (Musonda) is not around, he is in Tanzania," said Mwadziwana.

"But, when he comes back, he will take over.

"It's been difficult for the past few days, returning to proper training after a long break without fighting and training.

"But, I have been pushing and I think I am making some good progress.

"I am mainly concentrating on physical fitness. Due to the lockdown, we have had to improvise.

"We were used to training at gyms where we have access to the necessary equipment but, at the moment, they are closed."

It's just a month before the fight but he is confident that he will be ready in time for the fight.

"It's a short period between now and the fight, so it's going to be an intense training programme so that I cover a lot of ground.

"I am really looking forward to this fight and I want to win this title so I am pushing very hard," said Mwadziwana.

His trainer and manager, Musonda, is in Tanzania with another boxer, Revai Madondo.

She faces Stumai Muki at the Rumble-in-Dar event in Tanzania tonight.

The main event will be the WBF International super-featherweight match between Ibrahim Class and Dennis Mwale.

Madondo will take on Muki in one of the several supporting bouts and it is her first fight outside Zimbabwe.

Speaking from Tanzania yesterday, after the weigh in, Musonda said they were ready to go and is confident of victory.

"I just advised Revai that she should stick to the game plan and not be intimidated by the crowd, it's the same like in Zimbabwe.

"To our fans, hold your breath, we are here for business, to win the fight on Friday night.

"We are not on holiday," said Musonda.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.