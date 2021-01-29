Zimbabwe: Death Cases Surpasses 1000 Mark

29 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mirriam Madiye

Zimbabwe's Covid -19 deaths have surpassed the 1000 mark as cases continue to increase every day.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as at January 27, the country had recorded 32 304 cases, 23 687 recoveries and 1 122 deaths since the start of the pandemic early last year to date.

Between January 26 and 27, a total of 300 new local cases and 19 deaths were recorded with Harare being the highest with 104 local cases followed by Mashonaland East with 49 cases.

The national recovery rate stands at 73, 2 percent.

According to Centres for Disease Control Africa (CDC), Africa has 3 473 930 Covid-19 cases, 86 898 deaths and 2 955 394 cases of recoveries as at January 27.

From the statistics, Southern African countries have recorded the highest cases of the pandemic in the continent with 1 654 134 cases being recorded. Deaths are at 46 018 whilst recoveries are at 1 423 351 cases.

Among these Southern African countries, Zimbabwe's neighbour South Africa has recorded the highest cases of Covid-19.

As at January 27, there were 42 550 Covid-19 deaths in South African, cumulative positive cases at 1 430 648 and new cases at 7 070.

