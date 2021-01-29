Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Exempted As UK Imposes Travel Ban On 30 Countries

29 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The United Kingdom Government has exempted Nigeria from a list of 30 countries that have been banned from entering the UK over rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement at the government website, gov.uk, countries, including Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores), Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe, have been banned by the UK Government.

With over 3.7 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths, the UK is one of the top five countries with the highest number of confirmed infections. Nigeria has recorded over 124,000 cases with more than 1,500 deaths, according to a statement on the government website.

