Zambia: 'Who Did It?' Chiteme Demands Answers Over Sold Kitwe Playparks

29 January 2021
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Jane Mwansa

Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme is disappointed over the selling of play parks in Kitwe to private developers without approval from the Kitwe City Council (KCC).

Mr Chiteme said he was disappointed that some people were selling land illegally in his constituency and the district at large.

He said he had been informed that one of the play parks in Parklands residential area was sold to a private developer at a cost of $500,000.

He said this when he visited the parks in question on Tuesday.

