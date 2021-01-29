Zambia: Nsama, Kaunda Shooting - Inquest Debate Heats Up

The debate on whether to have an inquest into the killing of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and United Party for National Development (UPND) sympathiser Joseph Kaunda or not has continued.

Lusaka lawyer Sakwiba Sikota has proposed prosecution as a better avenue than an inquest to seek justice in the death of the two.

But the two affected families insist through their lawyer that the inquest is better in that it will be more impartial.

Mr Sikota said in an interview in Lusaka that the evidence to be revealed in both avenues would be similar but that the prosecution would be faster.

