Zambia: Nsama, Kaunda Shooting - Inquest Debate Heats Up

29 January 2021
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By James Kunda

The debate on whether to have an inquest into the killing of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and United Party for National Development (UPND) sympathiser Joseph Kaunda or not has continued.

Lusaka lawyer Sakwiba Sikota has proposed prosecution as a better avenue than an inquest to seek justice in the death of the two.

But the two affected families insist through their lawyer that the inquest is better in that it will be more impartial.

Mr Sikota said in an interview in Lusaka that the evidence to be revealed in both avenues would be similar but that the prosecution would be faster.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.