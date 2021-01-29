Nigeria: Sule Lamido Accuses Tinubu, Fashola, Ngige of Indifference to Herdsmen Crisis

Kano — Former Governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Sule Lamido, has berated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu, for being indifferent over the Fulanis' travails in the South-western region of Nigeria, despite supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to win the presidency in 2015.

Lamido said that Buhari came to power with the support of Tinubu and other politicians in the south and noted that those who supported him had failed to protect his people when they were in difficult situations.

He told reporters in his office in Kano yesterday that not every Fulani in the northern part of Nigeria supported Buhari and voted for him even though he is a Fulani.

Lamido, who was a former Minister of Foreign Affair, stated that Fulani have the right to live in every part of the country like every other Nigerian, lamenting that the tribe is now facing persecution.

"They are reading Fulani through Buhari, who is also a Fulani tribe. They failed to understand that not every Fulani that supports Buhari. Even me, I am a Fulani tribe, but did not vote for Buhari.

"But what Fulani are going through in this country is unfortunate. We are being persecuted, abused, endangered and called names, just because Buhari is from us. This is not fair. This is unjust," he said.

Lamido has also criticised the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amechi and the Minister of Labour and Employment ministries, Senator Chris Ngige, for not defending the Fulanis in the southern region.

He said: "Today Nigerians are so blindfolded by the hate and apparent dislikes of Fulani because of President Buhari's misadministration, forgetting that not all the Fulanis voted for him and or likes him.

"Why have those from the south, who brought Buhari to power in 2015 failed to defend his people. Where are the Tinubus, Fasholas, Amaechis, Ngiges, Soyinkas, Rochas among others? Where are all of them? Why can't they protect Buhari's people?"

Lamido, however, reaffirmed his stance that Buhari would not hand over power to Tinubu in 2023, alleging that the romance that existed between the President and the APC's national leader has expired.

According to him, "Buhari used Tinubu to become Nigeria's president. Likewise, Tinubu used Buhari to fulfill his political desire. So, it is a mutual interest, which has been fulfilled. So, the agenda has been concluded.

"The southerners used Buhari to attend to their political goals. Those goals are political and economic goals, such as appointments and infrastructure, which is now happening there.

"Let me tell you that they just used Buhari because he is the main attraction and appeal in the country. That is why they used him to lead the coalition because the legacy parties had no material except Buhari. He is the only material that could be sold easily in the country from the legacy parties that was what happened.

"So, it is now over. It was a mutual arrangement and all desires had been fulfilled by both parties," he said, adding that "the ruling APC is an association of interest where Buhari provided personality and Tinubu offered the constituency."