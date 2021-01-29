Malawi: Police Pelted By Stones in Rumphi, One Cop Wounded

29 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Police officers came under fire in Rumphi district from unknown people on Thursday night with one cop wounded as the gang pelted stones at the officers.

The incident occurred around Lukali bar within Rumphi boma town according to police report.

Sergeant Pascal Mwamatandala was wounded following the aggression by the people.

The victim together with other police officers were on patrol with the aim of making sure that all bars were closed as per Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, after reaching Lukali bar, they were met with aggression and violence from the unknown people who started petting stones.

"One of the stones hit Sergeant Pascal Mwamatandala on the forehead," reads part of the police report.

After the incident, police withdrew the operation immediately and took the victim to Rumphi district hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to arrest the suspects who will answer the charges of unlawful wounding.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.