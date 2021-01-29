Rwanda: Kigali City Residents Hail Free Covid-19 Testing Service

Testing people for Covid-19 from areas where they live, and free of charge, is an important factor showing that the Government cares about their health, Kigali City residents have said.

Normally, a Covid-19 test costs between Rwf10,000 and Rwf47,000 depending on the type (whether it is Covid-19 antigen rapid test, or real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) which is a molecular test.

The residents are receiving the service in their communities through the partnership between the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and the City of Kigali, which extended free Covid-19 tests to people aged 25 and above in this City.

Under this activity which started being held at each cell from January 28, at least 100 people with the specified age will be tested in each of the 161 cells making up the City of Kigali. Such data imply that the activity targets at least 16,100 people.

The move is intended to know the state of the pandemic in the villages and cells of the City, for well-informed health measures.

Paul Munyemana, 35, a resident of Kamatamu Cell in Kacyiru Sector of Gasabo District said that there are many people who wanted to get tested from health facilities so that they know their health condition and were looking for information regarding the associated prices, noting that reaching them in their residential places is a relief.

He said that there are some people who were suffering from the flu and they felt the urge to isolate themselves from the rest of the family (at home) as they suspected a novel coronavirus infection. But, the test results proved they are free from Covid-19.

"My Covid-19 test is negative. This is motivation for me to continue complying with health guidelines to ensure that I am protected from the disease," he told The New Times.

He said that free tests are encouraging people to be tested, appreciating the initiative.

"Free tests are enabling many Rwandans to get the service, which could not be possible if they were charged fees, especially during this pandemic period when some people are not making money," he said.

Consolée Kantayomba, 60, who resides in Kamutwe Cell in Kacyiru Sector of Gasabo District, said that "this move indicates that the Government cares for us as its citizens, especially because this pandemic is a burden to the entire world.

"We could not manage to cover the cost of the test... We are very happy with this support. As an old person, I was living in fear of whether I was infected with the Covid-19. I am grateful to God that I am safe," she said.

The New Times understands that people who get positive Covid-19 tests are given advice about how they should isolate at home and receive home-based healthcare from community health workers.

But, for those who have symptoms of severe Covid-19, such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, are hospitalised for advanced treatment.

This drive follows that launched five days ago, which consisted of free Covid-19 tests for older people aged 70 years and above and those with chronic diseases to learn the transmission level among them.

The development came 10 days after Kigali was placed under a second lockdown as a result of surging Covid-19 cases compared to the rest of the country, according to reported data from the Ministry of Health.

Figures from the Ministry indicate that as of Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Rwanda had recorded 14,166 cases of Covid-19, of which 9,042 people had recovered from the disease in the country.