Kenya: Eric Omondi Says 'Wife Material' Cost Him Millions in Endorsements

Comedian Eric Omondi's Wife Material show that aired on his social media platforms cost him endorsements from the corporate world.

The comedian on Thursday revealed that several companies, among them a betting company, ditched him citing 'unethical content'.

He laid this bare when he was hosted by Mwende Macharia and Clemo on Radio Maisha's Konnect show but says the show boosted his numbers and other clients came on board.

"I lost a lot. They said, 'Our product is family-oriented. We do not know what you are doing with your brand- kissing girls'," he said.

"Luckily, I am the most followed personality in Kenya. I feel very blessed and thank my fans. It is because of them that I get endorsements. Sponsors see these followers who are fans and actual people, who love and follow me," he added.

The comedian also claimed female critics of the show were just jealous.

"Everybody is saying I was using them. I don't understand. Why is this so unfair? Wanaume tunaumia! Why is it not the other way round? Like there are only nine women in Kenya and I took off with them?" he posed.

Omondi added that it reached a point he had to read between the lines, saying that for women, there were hints of jealousy and that the 'boy child' was with him.

In December, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua bashed the Big Tyme Entertainment CEO, terming his antics as immorality of the highest order.

Mutua accused the self-proclaimed Africa's president of comedy of running a 'brothel' under the guise of creating video content.

His public outcry came at a time the comedian had pulled down the curtains on his bride-search show, which has elicited heated and varied reactions.