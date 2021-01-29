Kenya: Cecafa Administrator Handed Role at U20 Nations Cup.

29 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenya failed to qualify for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations but all is not lost, as the country will be represented at the tournament by long-serving administrator Veronica Lusichi and referee Sam Kuria.

In a communique from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) seen by Nairobi News, Lusichi has been named as the Head of Logistics and Protocol at the tournament slated for Mauritania between February 14-23.

She will be based in Nouakchott.

"It is important for women to take up management positions in football and I am humbled with this opportunity to serve football and represent my country by Caf," she told Nairobi News.

Her role at the 12-team tournament includes planning and logistics of all the players and officials at the tournament, including the travel of teams and arrangement of tournament matches.

"Our biggest challenge will be to secure these young players from the (coronavirus) pandemic," she adds.

Lusichi has served as the head of protocol at all Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) tournament for the past decade.

Kenya, managed by Stanley Okumbi, were bundled out by Uganda in the qualifying phase of this tournament last November.

Tunisia, Morocco, and Cameroon are considered favourites to win this competition where the next big talents on the continent could be on display.

