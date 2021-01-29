Kenya: DCI Summons 'Laughable' - Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has laughed off the latest summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The outspoken politician has been ordered to appear before the investigating agency after he confessed to having worked with government officials to orchestrated violence and destruction of property after the contested general elections in 2017.

Sonko confirmed he will honour the said summonses and vowed to spill more beans on the not so rosy operations by senior government officials during the time.

"I find it laughable that police consider speaking the truth as an offence of undermining the authority of a public officer. How ridiculous. It is also absurd that they consider what I said as amounting to incitement to violence," he said.

He added that Kenya is not a police state, "we live in a democratic country, and nobody in Kenya is above the law, regardless of the office they hold."

Sonko made the statement after receiving a summon to appear before the DCI on Monday next week.

In the summon, Sonko is accused of undermining authority of public officer contrary to section 132 of the penal and incitement to violence and disobedience of the law contrary to section 96 of the penal code.

While recording a statement at the DCI on Tuesday, Interior PS Kibicho stated that the burden of proof now rests on Sonko's shoulders, further urging the DCI to move with speed to ensure he gets justice and is vindicated from the claims.

Speaking in Dagoretti on Sunday, the former governor claimed that together with Dr Kibicho they planned how to violently discredit ODM during demos by its supporters in 2017.

Kibicho has denied the claims and vowed to sue Sonko for libel while distancing himself from the allegations and accused the impeached county boss of character assassination.