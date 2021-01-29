Kenya: Nick Ndeda Quits Kiss 100

29 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Radio presenter Nick Ndeda has quit Kiss 100 after almost a decade at the company.

The media personality and actor informed his fans of this development via his social media platforms.

He added that he had enjoyed his stint at the Radio Africa owned station.

"Seasons come and go, and my season with Radio Africa Group has come to an end. I had a rocking 7 years at @1055xfm and another dope 2 more at @kiss100kenya," he wrote.

He noted in the nine years he worked at the company, he made friends, family, and memories.

The prolific actor went on to express his gratitude towards his listeners for the support through the years.

"I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories. That's what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in. Your energy and time was never taken for granted. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 So, no sadness, no tears, only excitement because now it means we are about to start a new experience, make new friends, family and memories! Onwards. Peace in the Middle East and everywhere else in between! ✌🏾," he said.

Ndedsa commenced his radio career in 2007 at Home Boyz Radio as a stand-in Breakfast Show host.

He graduated into a household name on the airwaves and would later host the Evening Drive on Kiss 100 alongside radio queen Lynda Nyangweso.

Ndeda is the latest in a string of presenters to quit the radio station in recent years, after Shaffie Weru, Kalekye Mumo, and Andrew Kibe.

He is yet to reveal his next move.

