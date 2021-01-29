Tanzania: Diamond Reveals He Has Two Other Children Out of Wedlock

Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group
Tanzanian bongo flava recording artiste Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, performs in Thika Stadium (file photo).
29 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Multiple award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he might be having two other children out of wedlock, making the total number of such children to six.

Speaking on Wasafi FM, Diamond revealed that apart from his four children who are popularly known, he might be having two more who are yet to be introduced to the public.

Diamond revealed he had an elder daughter sired with a woman from Mwanza, Tanzania confirming that his daughter with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, Latiffa, is not his first born.

"Kusema ukweli inawezekana niko na watoto sita. Kwa sababu mtoto mmoja Mwanza ambaye of course mamake hakuwa hajaniambia. Mimi nilikuwa nafikiria Latiffa ndio mtoto wangu wa kwanza lakini nimejua niko na mtoto mwingine wa kwanza wa kike pia," said Diamond.

"Mama amemuona akasema daah! Mwanangu huyu ni mwanao. Mimi bado sijamuona," he added.

Before the revelation, the 'Jeje' singer was known to have four children with three different women.

He shares two children, a girl and a boy, with Zari, namely Latiffa and Nillan.

His third born son Dylan, whom he sired with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

Naseeb Junior is his known fourth child whom he had with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

He currently lives separately with all the mothers of his children.

