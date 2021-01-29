Kenya: Gor Mahia Go Samba With Signing of Brazilian Striker

29 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia have gone Samba once again, signing Brazilian forward Wilson Silva Fonseca from Brazilain club Fortaleza FC.

The striker was presented to the team on Friday morning before training at the club's Camp Toyoyo base.

He will complement the club's striiing force and battle for a starting role with the likes of Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello.

Gor fans will hope he is a real deal and not a raw deal like they witnessed nine years ago when the club signed a Brazilian by the name Rodriguez, then under head coach Zdravko Logarusic.

