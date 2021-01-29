Kenya: Police HQs Deny Rights Violations in Kapedo Security Operation

29 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The National Police Service has denied accusations of violating human rights in the ongoing security operation in Kapedo.

A multi-agency of officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and other security agencies are undertaking a major security operation in Kapedo following the killing of three police officers by bandits two weeks ago.

A senior GSU officer was among the officers killed, in what the Interior Ministry said was sanctioned by local leaders.

Since last week, at least 6 bodies of people thought to have been killed by police officers were found in the bush, among them an official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Police have denied killing them, with Owino pledging a "thorough investigation."

"In our country, even persons who have been sentenced to death in the past, now for several years, have not been executed. We do not have anything like extra-judicial killings, it is a fallacy, a political gimmick," Owino said in dismissing claims that security forces deployed to hunt down killers of the officers were engaged in extrajudicial killings and other forms of human rights violations.

By Friday, Owino said 7 people had been arrested and 35 firearms recovered.

"To our surprise, some of these pastoral communities have turned against the very police officers that are meant to protect them," Owino told a news conference at police Headquarters.

He said the multi-agency operation will be conducted "for a long time", until all the rogue elements are weeded out, of an area known for its tough terrain and influx of guns in wrong hands.

"It is important to note that cattle rustling has advanced from a traditional component during initiation to a commercial enterprise where very wealthy and influential individuals are financing the crime," Owino said.

Owino said they believe the increased insecurity in the region is no longer linked to cattle rustling "therefore, it means that today's cattle rustlers are simply criminals for hire. Following this scheme, we have seen the continuous killing of police officers undertaking their noble duty of protecting the people."

It has also been linked to local politics.

Without divulging much details, Owino said police were narrowing down on individuals believed to be behind the killings.

In November 2014, 21 police officers were killed in Kapedo during an ambush by bandits in the worst attack on security forces in the country.

