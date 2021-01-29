Somalia and Ethiopia Discuss Strengthening Relations and Cooperation

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister who also doubles up as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak have met in Addis Ababa.

The two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, and Mr Demeke said that considering the long-standing relations between the two neighboring countries, he promised that Ethiopia would do its utmost to bring the relationship to the next level.

"FM Mohamed Abdirizak met with the Deputy PM and FM of Ethiopia, HE Demeke Mekonnen, on Thursday in AddisAbaba, and discussed with him strengthening relations & cooperation in addition to regional and international issues." The foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Somalia Threatens To Withdraw From IGAD Over Kenya Diplomatic Row

Jubaland & Puntland Finally Form Regional Poll Commission After International Pressure

Farmaajo Meets UK' Secretary Of State Ben Wallace

Minister Mohamed Abdirizak expressed his satisfaction with the important role that Ethiopia has played in stabilizing Somalia, and said that the Federal Government of Somalia is in talks with regional governments on the upcoming elections in the country. .

He also reiterated his government's position that understanding the law enforcement operation in Tigray is a matter within Ethiopia, and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to joint efforts to build and maintain peace in the regio