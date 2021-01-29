Somalia and Ethiopia Discuss Strengthening Relations and Cooperation

29 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister who also doubles up as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak have met in Addis Ababa.

The two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, and Mr Demeke said that considering the long-standing relations between the two neighboring countries, he promised that Ethiopia would do its utmost to bring the relationship to the next level.

"FM Mohamed Abdirizak met with the Deputy PM and FM of Ethiopia, HE Demeke Mekonnen, on Thursday in AddisAbaba, and discussed with him strengthening relations & cooperation in addition to regional and international issues." The foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Somalia Threatens To Withdraw From IGAD Over Kenya Diplomatic Row

Jubaland & Puntland Finally Form Regional Poll Commission After International Pressure

Farmaajo Meets UK' Secretary Of State Ben Wallace

Minister Mohamed Abdirizak expressed his satisfaction with the important role that Ethiopia has played in stabilizing Somalia, and said that the Federal Government of Somalia is in talks with regional governments on the upcoming elections in the country. .

He also reiterated his government's position that understanding the law enforcement operation in Tigray is a matter within Ethiopia, and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to joint efforts to build and maintain peace in the regio

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.