Tunisia: Covid-19 - Ben Arous Reports 3 Fatalities, 150 More Infections and 108 Recoveries

Tunis/Tunisia — Three more COVID-19 patients passed away in the Ben Arous governorate, taking the toll to 321 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Local Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Ben Arous.

150 additional infections were detected from 376 conducted tests, bringing the count of positive cases in the region since the outbreak of the pandemic to 8,548.

The region also saw the recovery of 108 people, bringing the number of recoveries to 7,296 cases so far.

The current number of virus carriers in the governorate has reached 931 cases, including 46 patients admitted to the "El Yasminet" hospital and 22 to the Borj Cedria mandatory health quarantine centre, the same source indicated.