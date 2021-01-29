Tunisia: Covid-19 - Ben Arous Reports 3 Fatalities, 150 More Infections and 108 Recoveries

29 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three more COVID-19 patients passed away in the Ben Arous governorate, taking the toll to 321 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Local Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Ben Arous.

150 additional infections were detected from 376 conducted tests, bringing the count of positive cases in the region since the outbreak of the pandemic to 8,548.

The region also saw the recovery of 108 people, bringing the number of recoveries to 7,296 cases so far.

The current number of virus carriers in the governorate has reached 931 cases, including 46 patients admitted to the "El Yasminet" hospital and 22 to the Borj Cedria mandatory health quarantine centre, the same source indicated.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.