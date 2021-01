Tunis/Tunisia — A one more COVID-19 fatality and 8 further infections were reported in the Jendouba governorate.

The infection tally has risen to 2,267, including 149 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, reads the latest report of the Jendouba Local Health Directorate.

The current number of COVID-19 patients in the region's COVID units stands at 18, while only 4 are in the Tabarka local hospital's intensive care units, the same source added.