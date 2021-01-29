Tunisia: Covid-19 - Mahdia Reports Two Deaths and 105 More Infections

29 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Mahdia governorate recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19. The deceased are an 83-year-old man from Mahdia and a 79-year old woman from Ksour Essef.

149 more infections with COVID-19 were also reported over the past four days, bringing the count to 6,815 since the spread of the pandemic in the region, including 1,615 active cases, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate in Mahdia.

The positive cases were detected in Ksour Essef (18 cases), El Jem (19 cases), Chebba (14 cases), Hebira (9 cases), Melloulech (2 cases), Sidi Alouane (1 case) and Essouassi (1 case).

Nevertheless, 92 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Mahdia, bringing the count to 5,033 so far.

