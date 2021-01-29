Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Rear Admiral Seth Amoama to Act As Chief of Defence Staff

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, to act as the Chief of Defence Staff, effective Friday, February 5, 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

In a Press Statement issued by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, "This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on February 5, 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B. Akwa."

The statement said the President has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation.

President Akufo-Addo, according to the press statement, has also appointed, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu, to act as Chief of Naval Staff, effective Friday, February 5, 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

Rear Admiral Yakubu, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

President Akufo-Addo, according to the statement will, in due course, in accordance with applicable regulation, appoint a new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.