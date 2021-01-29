Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Rear Admiral Seth Amoama to Act As Chief of Defence Staff

29 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, to act as the Chief of Defence Staff, effective Friday, February 5, 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

In a Press Statement issued by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, "This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on February 5, 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B. Akwa."

The statement said the President has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation.

President Akufo-Addo, according to the press statement, has also appointed, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu, to act as Chief of Naval Staff, effective Friday, February 5, 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

Rear Admiral Yakubu, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

President Akufo-Addo, according to the statement will, in due course, in accordance with applicable regulation, appoint a new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GhanaToday

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.