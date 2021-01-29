Namibia Expects N$1 Billion From Grapes

Thanks to a "terrific" grape season that has far exceeded expectations, Namibia's grapes are expected to fetch about N$1 billion in export revenue, grape growers informed The Namibian this week.

The 2020/21 Namibian table grape season started about 10 days later than normal and it ended on a high note - 12% above initial estimates, according to vice chairman of the Namibian Grape Growers Association, Kobus Bothma.

The season estimate for Namibia was 7,6 million x 4,5kg boxes (34 200 tonnes), but instead it delivered 8,6 million x 4,5kg boxes (38 700 tonnes).

For the 2019/20 season, Namibia shipped out 33 000 tonnes of table grapes, earning N$840 million.

Namibia's grape season is from November to January but cooler conditions in August and September delayed the season. According to Bothma, this was a blessing in disguise.

"The delay in starting, coupled with ideal weather conditions during the packing period, have in fact produced grapes of excellent quality," he said.

Cold winters, not too cold conditions in spring, and temperatures in the mid-30s for November and December, with no rain in the harvesting period, are ideal conditions for the grape industry.

There are several varieties of grapes grown in Namibia, namely white, red and black - mainly seedless for table grape production and exports. Brandy can be produced as a secondary product from the waste berries, but to produce good white and red wines, different varieties are needed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Agribusiness Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides Capespan Namibia, which produces a quarter of Namibian grapes, there are about 10 companies at Aussenkehr, Noordoewer, Naute Dam and Komsberg producing table grapes for or export purposes. The Namibian Grape Growers Association represents all table grape growers, who employ up to 12 000 permanent and seasonal workers.

Namibia's main export destinations are Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa and North America. The local market is relatively small and 1% of table grapes are consumed in Namibia.

Bothma said the industry's greatest challenge currently is market access

"More markets like China will ensure sustainability. Infrastructure also needs be addressed, like the upgrade of the Lüderitz harbour and tarring of the road from Aussenkehr to Rosh Pinah so that Namibian ports can be used for exports," he said.

He said the association is optimistic though, and hopes to grow through the development of new markets and varieties, which in turn will translate to more jobs for Namibian citizens, which will then have a positive effect on the Namibian economy.