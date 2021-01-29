Namibia: Mother Pleads for Artificial Leg for Disabled Child

A 16-year-oldgirl from Onembamba village in the Omusati region, who is living with a disability, might be forced to discontinue school because her unemployed parents cannot afford to buy her an artificial limb.

The girl's mother, Hileni Mwahangange, says she and her husband, Deinoma Hamunyela, cannot afford an artificial leg for their daughter.

Hamunyela Lyaadjatango was born with one leg and walks on an old crutch.

She was promoted to Grade 8 after she completed Grade 7 at St Gabriel Primary School, nearby their house.

However, she has not been placed at any school this year. Her mother says Lyaadjatango performed well last term and believes she would 'make us proud' if she gets admitted into a boarding school or gets an artificial leg.

Mwahangange says boarding school would be ideal for her daughter so that she does not struggle to get to classes.

"Nearby schools do not have hostels and they are 10-15km from my house," Mwahangange says.

Lyaadjatango had applied for a place at Haudano Senior Secondary School but failed to impress in the entrance test.

Both her parents are unemployed and survive on the N$250 social grant Lyaadjatango receives from the government.

The mother says Lyaadjatango might not continue with her studies if she does not secure a place at a nearby school.

Mwahangange does not know how Lyaadjatango would go to school without an artificial leg. Besides, schools that offer Grade 8 are far from their house.

She also says there is no one in her family who can help her buy the artificial limb and hopes good Samaritans would help her daughter.

Mwahangange says on Monday she took Lyaadjatango to the office of the director of education at Outapi to ask for help with the child's placement.