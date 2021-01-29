Zambia: Seven Bodies of Namibians Killed in Zambia Exhumed

29 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Ohangwena police and their Zambian counterparts this afternoon exhumed four bodies of Namibian citizens who were killed by police in Zambia on 5 December 2019 in Lusaka.

This follows a request by members of their families to have all the bodies exhumed so that a post-mortem can be conducted to establish whether the men were indeed killed in an exchange of fire as the Zambian police claims.

In December Zambian media reported that seven suspected criminals after the police allegedly received a tip-off from members of the public that they were about to stage a robbery.

It is unclear what kind of robbery they were going to stage. The Namibian has it on a good authority that the Zambian authority has refused to give post-mortem reports to the Namibian government.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

