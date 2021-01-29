Namibia: FMD Cripples Meat Sales

THE outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in northern Namibia has severely affected the red meat producers and kapana sellers who were already reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sale of red meat has resulted in job losses as many kapana and red meat vendors abandoned their stalls and those that remained are appealing to the government to lift the ban on the movement of livestock.

The first case of FMD was reported at Olukonda constituency in Oshikoto region on 28 December 2020 by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform.

Another case was reported at Uuvudhiya constituency in Oshana region on 6 January and the ministry put measures to control the spread of the disease.

Animals can therefore only be moved under strict regulations and with permission from the Department of Veterinary Services.

This has resulted in livestock producers in the north not being able to sell to kapana and red meat vendors. Enterprising vendors have to buy meat south of the veterinary cordon fence.

Taimi Iitula, a meat seller at Oshakati open market told The Namibian that her business and those of other meat sellers had been badly hit because they are struggling to get cattle for slaughter.

Meat sellers are now buying meat from auctions at commercial farms around Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo and Brakwater near Windhoek which is costly.

"We are no longer making any profit from the meat because one ends up spending the little profit on transport.

"We have to attend auctions and hire transport for the meat because we cannot move live animals. The animals are slaughtered there and the meat is delivered to us. Sometimes drivers take long on the way and the meat goes bad and we lose customers.

We do not know how long the ban will last but in all honesty, we have suffered great losses," said Iitula.

The shortage of meat has forced those still in business to increase their prices.

"All those stalls are vacant because people cannot afford to buy expensive cattle beyond the veterinary fence. Sometimes it takes two weeks to sell a carcass because people can no longer afford meat.

Last year, we suffered huge losses due to the Covid-19 and this year it is another disease outbreak. The government should at least consider our plight," she said.

Kapana seller Amon Nangolo at Omuthiya open market in Oshikoto region said the ban had placed a huge burden on business owners due to poor sales.

"The government must assist us by lifting some of the restrictions and allow the movement of live animals. At the moment we buy cattle at Grootfontein and slaughter them there, and we still pay the people who slaughter the cattle and then transport the carcass," he said.

The northern regions of Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati, Ohangwena and Kunene were declared disease management areas where strict measures are instituted.