Namibia: Geingob Engages Masisi On Border Security

29 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

President Hage Geingob will meet his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi today to discuss various bilateral issues including the management and security of the border between the two countries.

Masisi is expected in Namibia for a one-day working visiting.

The border between Namibia and Botswana have for years been a hostile territory for civilians, especially Namibian fishermen in the areas along the Chobe River who at numerous occasions have had violent confrontations with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) members guarding the Chobe National Park.

The BDF has had 'shoot-to-kill' and 'take-no-prisoners' policies for decades.

It has for years been accused of committing extrajudicial killings of suspected trespassers from neighbouring countries, with impunity, including Namibians they claim are poachers.

More than 40 Namibians have reportedly been killed by BDF members along the Chobe River, since independence.

The latest incident involved the close-range shooting of three brothers Tommy, Martin and Wamunyima Nchindo, and their cousin Sinvula Munyeme, by BDF members while they were fishing on the banks of the Chobe River on 5 November.

The two countries have since committed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari in a statement issued yesterday said Masisi comes on a one-day official visit.

His visit comes ahead of the 6th session of the Namibia-Botswana permanent joint commission of cooperation (PJCC) to be hosted virtually from 16-18 February.

Hengari said the two presidents will discuss joint efforts from the existing dry-port facilities for Botswana and the strengthening of border security and management.

They will also witness the signing of the agreement to elevate the joint commission to a bi-national commission and the 6th PJCC will be the last session before its transformation.

This elevation signifies the importance that both countries attach to their bilateral relations.

As members of SADC and Sacu, Namibia and Botswana cooperate closely in the fields of trade, health, environment protection, defence and security, agriculture, education and transport.

The PJCC meetings expected to take place in February will review the implementation of all bilateral agreements, joint projects and programmes, between the two countries.

