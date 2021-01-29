Namibia: CHAN Quarters Line-Up Complete

Namibia gave a much-improved account of themselves during Wednesday night's goalless draw with Zambia at Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

In what was their 2020 African Nations Championship swansong, the Brave Warriors made fewer mistakes and played better as a unit.

With nothing but pride to play for, the Brave Warriors appeared to play without inhibition, matching their more fancied rivals stride for stride - even though they exited the tournament without having found the back of the net.

Nonetheless, Zambia got the point they needed to qualify for the next round behind group winners Guinea, who played out a pulsating 2-2 stalemate against Tanzania in third.

Namibia ended a disappointing Chan 2020 campaign bottom of Group D, with Tanzania on four points, while Zambia and Guinea amassed five each.

"Despite the challenges, the boys represented the country well. We are happy to go with a point in the last game," Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria said.

Milutin Sredojevic's Chipolopolo will next face defending champions Morocco at the quarter-final stage.

Morocco eliminated Namibia at the top-eight stage before going on to claim the title on home soil in 2018.

"I could not ask for more from the boys, because they had over 20 shots at goal. It is not easy to play a team who has no pressure," Samaria said.

Guinea face another East African nation in Rwanda after getting an almighty scare against Tanzania.

Yakhouba Barry put the West Africans in the lead after dispatching a penalty in the fourth minute, but Tanzania roared back with Baraka Majogoro's 25-metre thunderbolt.

Majogoro then put the Taifa Stars in the lead, but a late Victor Kantabadouno header salvaged the Syli Nationale's place at the tournament.

The quarter-final line-up is now complete following Group D's conclusion. There will be two rest days before the tournament resumes at the various venues.

On Saturday, Mali face Congo in Yaounde in the early kick-off, and Democratic Republic of Congo take on hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

On Sunday, Morocco will take on Zambia in Douala at the Reunification Stadium, while Guinea and Rwanda clash at the Limbe Stadium.