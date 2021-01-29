Namibia: Fuel Prices to Increase

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy on Friday announced increase of fuel prices with both petrol and diesel increasing by 50 cents per litre.

In Walvis Bay, petrol will increase to N$11,85 per litre and diesel will increase to N$11, 88 per litre. These adjustments are taking effect from 3 February 2021.

The ministry said the country has found itself in a very volatile international oil market as the exchange rate has not been favourable during the course of January 2021.

The local currency traded at about N$15, 09 per USD compared to about N14, 85 per USD during December 2020. The prices of diesel and petrol across the international product markets have also gone up significantly owing mainly to supply cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' biggest producer, the ministry revealed.

Last month, the barrel price of petrol increased from roughly USD 52,74 to USD 59,18 while that of diesel increased from about USD

54,57 to USD 58, 85.

"Due to these reasons, the current review is indicating a need for an upward adjustment in the local fuel pump prices," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said the last review had under recoveries, and although those were moderate in comparison to the current figures, the ministry resolved at that time not to increase fuel prices considering that seasonal farming activities in most of the country were just kicking off and a lot of travelling from various holiday destinations was taking place.

"The ministry can however not afford to continue running under recoveries indefinitely," reads the statement.